Diplomatic push under way on Hormuz fertiliser proposal, UN says, as shortages bite

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A more than 90 per cent drop in tanker traffic is threatening agricultural production and global food security, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says.

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GENEVA – A diplomatic push is under way on a UN-led proposal to ensure safe passage for fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the UN said on April 13, with a source familiar with discussions emphasising growing urgency due to shortages.

The six weeks of fighting sparked by US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran, which spread to Lebanon and the Gulf, have killed thousands of people across the Middle East, upending global supply chains following a near-total halt to shipping via the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said it will begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on April 13, after failed weekend talks to end the war jeopardised a fragile two-week ceasefire.

There is an urgent need to find a solution, a source familiar with the UN-led initiative told Reuters, noting that some farmers in Latin America are already skipping second corn plantings and that African growers face a critical window, with severe yield losses looming without fertilisers.

"Extensive meetings" have been held in New York over the past two weeks on the design and operationalisation of the mechanism with the relevant member states, Ms Juliette Touma, UNOPS director of communications, told Reuters.

The meetings, led by Mr Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services, are ongoing, Ms Touma added.

The proposed mechanism seeks to facilitate safe transit of commercial vessels carrying fertilisers and related materials through the strait and mitigate potential humanitarian fallout on fertiliser-dependent nations in Asia and Africa, she said.

A more than 90 per cent drop in tanker traffic is threatening agricultural production and global food security, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says.

Businesses seek a mechanism that would restore freedom of navigation without the need for naval escorts or tolls, the source familiar with discussions said, adding that the initiative could eventually expand to other goods. REUTERS