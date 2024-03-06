Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - International mediators and Hamas delegates were in Cairo on March 5 for talks to try to secure a pause in the war in Gaza ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Envoys from the Palestinian militant group and the United States were expected to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators for a third day of negotiations over a six-week truce, the exchange of dozens of remaining hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the flow of aid to Gaza.

Israeli delegates have so far stayed away from the negotiations, despite growing diplomatic pressure for a truce before Ramadan early next week.

Israeli media reported that the country’s mediators boycotted the talks after Hamas failed to provide a list of living hostages.

Senior Hamas leader Bassem Naim told AFP, however, that details on the prisoners “were not mentioned in any documents or proposals circulated during the negotiation process”.

Israel has said it believes 130 of the 250 captives taken by Hamas in the October attack that triggered the war remain in Gaza, but that 31 have been killed.

As conditions in the besieged Palestinian territory deteriorate and the spectre of famine looms, Israel is facing an increasingly sharp rebuke from its top ally the United States.

Vice-President Kamala Harris expressed “deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza,” during talks in Washington on March 4 with Israeli war Cabinet member Benny Gantz.

The same day, the World Health Organisation said an aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza had found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

“The lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after the agency visited the Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals over the weekend.

In Gaza’s main southern city Khan Younis, which has seen heavy fighting, people described finding decomposing bodies lying in streets lined with destroyed homes and shops.

“We want to eat and live. Take a look at our homes. How am I to blame, a single, unarmed person without any income in this impoverished country?” said Mr Nader Abu Shanab, pointing to the rubble with blackened hands.

UN tensions

The Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct 7 resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed 30,534 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.