‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: Anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain - In a convenience store in Bahrain, 14-year-old Jana Abdullah carries a tablet as she shops, checking a list of Western brands to avoid as Israel pounds Gaza in its campaign to destroy Hamas.

Ms Jana and her 10-year-old brother, Ali, used to eat at McDonald’s nearly daily, but they are among many across the Middle East now boycotting products they believe support Israel.

With the campaign spreading on social media including TikTok, children as well as their parents are shunning major Western brands.

“We have started to boycott all products that support Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians,” Ms Jana tells AFP.

“We do not want our money to contribute to more fighting,” she added, searching for local replacements.

The movement has gradually swelled since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a massive Oct 7 attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping more than 240, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops in an assault the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says has killed more than 9,700 people, mostly women and children.

Across the region, Arabs angered by the Israeli attacks have turned against brands associated with Israel’s allies, notably the United States.

The boycott has been accompanied by calls for Arab states to cut ties with Israel, while pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place weekly in major capitals.

Turkey and Jordan have recalled ambassadors to Israel, Saudi Arabia announced a pause in normalisation talks and Bahrain’s Parliament said trade ties had been halted, although there was no government confirmation.

Led by tech-savvy youth, the boycott campaign includes browser extensions, dedicated websites and smartphone apps that identify proscribed products.

One Google Chrome extension, PalestinePact, blurs items advertised online if they are included in the list.