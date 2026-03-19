Despite Trump comments, Israeli officials say US knew of Iran gas field strike

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Smoke and flames rising from Iran's South Pars gas field on March 18. Israel has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for the South Pars attack.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s attack on an Iranian gas field on March 18 was coordinated with the United States but will likely not be repeated, three Israeli officials said on March 19, despite US President Donald Trump saying he knew nothing about it.

The attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field drew an Iranian aerial assault on energy infrastructure in Qatar and across the Middle East, marking the biggest escalation in the nearly three-week US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for the South Pars attack.

On the night of March 18, Mr Trump said in a social media post that Washington “knew nothing about this particular attack” and that Israel would not attack the gas field further unless Iran again attacked Qatar.

The three Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Israel was not surprised by Mr Trump’s comments.

They described the dynamic as similar to one that played out after Israel struck fuel depots in Iran several weeks ago.

After those attacks, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that in “that particular case those weren’t our strikes”.

Since the Israeli attack on South Pars, Iranian attacks have caused extensive damage to the world’s largest gas plant in Qatar, targeted a refinery in Saudi Arabia and forced the United Arab Emirates to shut gas facilities. REUTERS