Desperate Gazans turn to crowdsourcing to bribe their way into Egypt

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories – As they endure missiles, displacement, disease and starvation, some Gazans are raising money online to bribe Egyptian officials at the Rafah border to get family members out to safety.

With the crossing essentially shut, few Palestinians have been able to leave Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 in southern Israel. That set off a war with Israel in which more than 23,000 Gazans have been killed, according to Hamas officials.

But a relative few have found that with enough money – as much as US$10,000 (S$13,320) per person – they can get out. And they are seeking help online.

One of them is Yasmin, a Gaza City resident who said she has raised 28,000 euros (S$40,850) on GoFundMe and evacuated her mother, three sisters and a niece to Egypt.

She said she paid US$6,500 for each person “through a coordinator”.

“My sister is ill and she is now in the hospital,” Yasmin said by phone, asking that her family name not be published to avoid possible reprisals. “Without the ‘coordination,’ we don’t know what would have happened to her. This was the only way to get out of Gaza.”

Egypt says no bribery is taking place. Head of the Egypt State Information Service Diaa Rashwan denied the official collection of any additional fees from those coming from Gaza. He also rejected allegations that any unofficial entity is charging a fee to help people cross into Egyptian territories.

But Aya, a Palestinian who returned to visit her family in Gaza after a year abroad in the United Arab Emirates, describes a different reality.

She arrived pregnant last summer and delivered her first baby in Gaza. She decided to stay with her family for a while before reuniting with her husband in the UAE; a month later, the war broke out.

After Israel’s retaliatory air strikes started, Aya, her parents, siblings and newborn daughter fled repeatedly before reaching the southern city of Khan Younis, where she was later wounded by shrapnel and rushed to a hospital.

“All I wanted back then was to get out of Gaza and return to my husband,” she said by phone. “A mediator reached out to my husband after seeing his Facebook posts asking how to get me out.”

The mediator asked for US$13,000 to get Aya and her baby on the list. After bargaining, the sum was reduced to US$10,000.

“My husband got a loan to pay for the costs,” she said.

Aya was able to cross the border when her name appeared on the lists provided by Egypt to the Hamas unit running the Palestinian side of Rafah.

Rafah is Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world, but it’s never been easy to pass through. Cairo has kept the crossing point mostly closed since Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, took control of the seaside enclave by force from the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority in 2007.