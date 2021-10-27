Deposed Sudan prime minister has returned home, Al-Jazeera says

KHARTOUM (BLOOMBERG) - The Sudanese prime minister arrested in Monday's (Oct 25) military coup was returned to his home, but remains under close guard, the Information Ministry said.

Mr Abdalla Hamdok was allowed to go back to his residence in the capital, Khartoum, the ministry said on its Facebook page late on Tuesday.

A number of government ministers and political leaders are still being held at unspecified locations, it said.

Mr Hamdok's detention and that of civilian members of his Cabinet sparked a global outcry and demands by the United Nations, US and European Union for their release and the restoration of Sudan's democratic transition.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later spoke to Mr Hamdok, telling him he supports a civilian-led transition to democracy and a return to the principles of Sudan's transitional framework, according to the State Department.

The US has said it's weighing further economic measures against the North African country after suspending US$700 million (S$943.99 million) in aid on Monday.

The top general who led the putsch, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday outlined plans for a new government and said that Mr Hamdok was staying with him as a guest for his protection.

Gen Al-Burhan led the sovereign council, the highest decision-making body in Sudan's transitional government in which an uneasy coalition of civilians and army figures shared power.