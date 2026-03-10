Democratic US senators demand immediate hearings on Iran war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising after a reported strike on fuel tanks in an oil refinery in Tehran on March 8.

– Six Democrats in the US Senate said on March 9 that they are embarking on an intensified campaign for public hearings on the Iran war, with top Trump administration officials testifying under oath, and that they would take steps to interrupt regular Senate business if Republicans resist.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey told reporters that the senior Democrats on the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees have made requests to Republican chairmen James Risch and Roger Wicker, respectively.

The senators said their goal is to bring a quick end to the Iran war and protect American troops, who have already suffered some casualties .

Aides to the committees did not immediately comment.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said such hearings should be held next week, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio testifying.

Administration officials have held closed-door classified briefings for Congress. The Democrats argue that the American public needs to hear from them on the possible duration of the war, US President Donald Trump’s specific goals and related matters.

The Republicans currently hold a narrow, 53-47 Senate majority, which gives them the power to control what legislation comes to the floor for debate.

But Mr Booker noted that individual senators have “a tremendous amount of power to disrupt the normal functioning of the Senate, as well as certain privileges that we can exercise”.

He said he would not detail the steps this group of senators is willing to take.

Calling the Iran war “the biggest military engagement since the war in Afghanistan”, Mr Booker said: “We are not going to let the Senate continue as business as usual.”

Both the House of Representatives, which is also run by the Republicans, and the Senate have rejected the Democrats’ calls for debate and votes on the War Powers Act to authorise US military attacks on Iran.

Mr Trump has provided a series of rationales, often changing, for unilaterally launching the war.

The results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on March 9 showed deep public discontent over the war.

A total of 60 per cent of Americans expect the US military engagement to continue “for an extended period of time”, causing petrol prices to rise, and only 29 per cent of adults approve of the attacks, the poll found.

While the Republicans have mainly stood by as Mr Trump has taken actions that bypassed Congress’ powers to appropriate funding and levy tariffs, the Democrats have had some successes in getting the Senate to stand up to the US leader on those issues.

Joining Mr Booker and Mr Murphy in this effort are Senators Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, an Iraq war veteran, Mr Adam Schiff of California, Ms Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Mr Tim Kaine of Virginia. REUTERS