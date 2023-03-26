Defence minister calls for pause to judicial reforms, as Israelis protest

TEL AVIV - Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday against a controversial judicial overhaul, as Defence Minister Yoav Galant broke rank to call for a pause to the government reforms.

The latest demonstration to hit Israel’s commercial hub came days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the changes despite mounting international alarm.

But his defence minister said on Saturday that “we must stop the legislative process” for a month.

“Victory by one of the sides, on the city streets or in the Knesset’s (parliament’s) halls, is a loss for the State of Israel,” he said, in a speech.

Mr Galant called for the halt before lawmakers are due to vote next week on a central part of the government’s proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

The Tel Aviv protest swelled on Saturday to around 200,000 demonstrators, according to Israeli media estimates.

“We’re here today to show up and add our voice to the hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Israelis that support the values that this country was founded on,” said high-tech worker Daniel Nisman, mentioning democracy and tolerance.

“This is all we can hope for, that he (Netanyahu) brings us back from the edge of the abyss,” the 36-year-old told AFP.

Demonstrations erupted in January after the coalition announced its reform package, which the government says is necessary to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

‘Very upsetting’

But protester Daphne Oren-Magidor, 41, said the overhaul risked Israel “turning into a dictatorship”.

“The laws that are being passed right now are laws that are aimed to make the government essentially the sole ruler and destroy the separation of powers,” the historian said at a Jerusalem rally.

Thousands of demonstrators marched past the residency of President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, where demonstrator Harriet Scher had an Israeli flag wrapped around her shoulders.

“It’s been very upsetting for our country,” said the 80-year-old.