Dead or alive? The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

JERICHO - For two weeks after Palestinian mother Basma Aweidat received the devastating news that her son had been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, she was in mourning.

Then she got a phone call, telling her that while 28-year-old Thayer Aweidat had indeed been shot, he was alive and being treated at a hospital in Israel.

“I couldn’t believe what they were telling me,” said Mrs Aweidat.

Amid the chaos of surging violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the West Bank, such traumatic tales of muddled identities are rare but not unique.

In Mr Aweidat’s case, the Israeli army launched a Feb 6 raid at the entrance to Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jericho, searching for suspects accused of carrying out an attack against Israelis.

The army said it killed five “terrorists”, and an Israeli security official then told AFP that the military was holding the bodies of the dead Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority, which said it was informed by Israeli authorities, announced that Mr Aweidat, a member of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, was among the dead.

His photograph was printed on posters plastered on the walls of the refugee camp, joining other Palestinian “martyrs”, and messages of condolences flooded in.

Shock

Then Mrs Aweidat’s phone rang.

It came from a cousin of hers, the mother of Mr Alaa Aweidat, a young man who was reported wounded in the same raid and who had been taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital.

Except that when she visited the hospital, she realised in shock that the wounded man was not her child. It was Mr Thayer Aweidat.

Wounded by gunfire, the latter was in a serious condition and in a coma.