‘Dead for coffee’: Israel’s Netanyahu mocks social media rumours about his death

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showing his hand as he spoke on camera at a cafe outside Jerusalem, Israel, on March 15.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a short video on March 15 making light of rumours on social media that he was dead.

“I’m dead for coffee,” he said sarcastically on his official X account as he received a steaming cup at a cafe outside Jerusalem, employing a colloquial Hebrew expression meaning to love something to death.

He then raised his hands to the camera, asking, “Do you want to count the number of fingers?“ – a reference to speculation on social media that his latest televised address was generated by AI as he appeared to have six fingers on one hand.

The premier then urged Israeli citizens to respect safety instructions in the event of incoming rockets, adding their resilience “gives strength to me, to the government, to the army, to the Mossad (spy agency).”

“We are doing things that I cannot share at this moment, but we are striking Iran very hard, and also Lebanon,” he added.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened on March 15 to kill Mr Netanyahu, as the war against the Islamic republic led by Israel and the US entered its third week.

“IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alive,” Iran’s IRNA news agency said in a post on X. AFP