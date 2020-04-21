Covid-19 exposes flaws in health systems, says G-20

RIYADH • The coronavirus pandemic has exposed "systemic weaknesses" in global health systems, the Group of 20 (G-20) said yesterday, but there was no mention of Washington's contentious decision to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement came after health ministers from the 20 most advanced economies held a virtual meeting on Sunday, hosted by the group's current president Saudi Arabia, following criticism the institution was slow to address the pandemic.

"Health ministers recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems," they said in a joint statement.

"It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats.

"Ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness."

Singapore's Health Minister Gan Kim Yong delivered a speech to share the country's response to the Covid-19 outbreak and emphasised the need to address the public health, economic and social impact of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Mr Gan urged countries to embrace stronger international cooperation and to stand in solidarity during this unprecedented global crisis. He also reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to work with the G-20, WHO and the international community in this area.

The worldwide death toll from the pandemic rose to more than 165,000 yesterday. More than 2.4 million declared cases have been registered in 210 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

The coronavirus has upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread, sending the global economy into a tailspin.

The G-20 statement was silent on US President Donald Trump's decision last week to cut off Washington's bilateral funding to the WHO. Mr Trump has accused the United Nations body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. The US contributed US$400 million (S$569 million) to the WHO last year.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the US suspension of funds, saying it was "not the time to reduce" the WHO's resources.

VULNERABILITIES EXPOSED Health ministers recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems... It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats. A JOINT STATEMENT BY G-20 HEALTH MINISTERS

The WHO remained "absolutely critical" in the global fight against the virus, he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE