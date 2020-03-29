Coronavirus: Syria reports first death, confirmed only 5 cases

AMMAN (REUTERS. XINHUA) - Syria's health ministry said on Sunday (March 29) that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the first officially-reported death from the disease.

Syria has so far confirmed only five cases, but medics and witnesses say there are more.

Officials deny a cover-up but have imposed a lockdown and draconian measures to stem the pandemic.

Over the past 10 days, the Syrian government has imposed a ban on travels between provinces, city centres and the countryside.

Last week, it ordered a partial 12-hour curfew in all Syrian provinces.

Other measures included suspending schools, universities, as well as some ministries and closing marketplaces and restaurants.

The government has also stopped public transportation across the country.