Coronavirus: Iran's death toll reaches 1,685, total cases more than 21,000

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran's death toll has reached 1,685 with 129 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry's spokesman told state TV on Sunday (March 22), adding that the total number of infected people in Iran had reached 21,638.

"There were 1,028 new confirmed infected cases in the past 24 hours... and 7,913 people have recovered," said Mr Kianush Jahanpur.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus.

The United States has offered to help Iran in its fight against the pandemic, but Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the offer. In a televised speech on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei described US leaders as "charlatans and liars".

Tensions between the two countries have been running high since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited Teheran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

"Several times, Americans have offered to help us to fight the pandemic. That is strange because you face shortages in America. Also, you are accused of creating this virus," said Mr Khamenei, an anti-US hardliner who has the final say in Iran.

"I do not know whether it is true. But when there is such an allegation, can a wise man trust you and accept your help offer?

"You could be giving medicines to Iran that spread the virus or cause it to remain permanently."

Mr Khamenei, who cancelled his annual speech for the Persian new year from the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Mashhad last Friday because of the outbreak, said Iran would triumph over the virus.

"The Islamic Republic has the capability to overcome any kind of crisis and challenges, including the coronavirus outbreak," said Mr Khamenei, who called on people to stay at home.

While many Iranians avoided travelling during the Persian new year holiday, police said millions have defied warnings issued by officials to avoid unnecessary trips aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The office of Teheran's governor said all shopping centres will be closed in the capital from Sunday.

"Only pharmacies and shops that provide essential goods will remain open in Teheran," Iranian state TV reported.