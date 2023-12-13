COP28 president hails climate deal as 'historic'

The climate deal was hailed as a “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the target of 1.5 deg C within reach. PHOTO: REUTERS
DUBAI - COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber hailed a climate deal approved by almost 200 countries on Dec 13 as an “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the target of 1.5 deg C within reach.

“We have delivered a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies,” he said during the closing session of the COP28 summit, shortly after the deal was approved.

He added a note of caution for nations: “An agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say.” REUTERS

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber says the summit has delivered a paradigm shift that has potential to redefine world's economies. PHOTO: AFP
