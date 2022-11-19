COP27: US climate envoy Kerry tests positive for Covid-19

John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms.. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
44 sec ago

SHARM EL-SHEIKH - US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, but continues to work by phone, the State Department said on Friday.

“He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27,” State Department spokesperson Whitney Smith said in an emailed statement.

Kerry has been leading US efforts to clinch at deal at the two-week summit in Sharm el-Sheikh and has held multiple bilateral meetings at the conference, including with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Thursday.

Kerry’s voice was noticeable hoarse during speaking appearances on Thursday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Brazil’s Lula, world leaders bolster UN climate talks
Climate pledges are falling short, and a chaotic future looks more like reality

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top