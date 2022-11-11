COP27 fossil fuel lobbyists criticised as Africa energy debate simmers

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - African activists have called at the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt for an end to expansion of fossil fuels on the continent, highlighting that the industry has left a large share of people still without electricity and mired in poverty.

Nigerian climate campaigner Friday Barilule Nbani - who is attending the talks for the first time - said his community in the Niger Delta wanted no more fossil fuel projects, which have left a litany of toxic oil spills and tainted water.

Mr Nbani’s appeal came on the anniversary of the death of his uncle, the writer and activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was one of nine men hanged in 1995 - after a flawed trial - for protesting against oil giant Shell’s exploitation of the Niger Delta.

“The polluters in Nigeria should get out from this COP,” Mr Nbani, of environmental group GreenFaith Nigeria, said in an interview after a protest at the conference centre that called for fossil fuel firms to be excluded from UN climate summits.

“They are destroying the environment - and anything that destroys the environment destroys life, and we are dying in masses.”

“They are the ones delaying (climate) action. They have their own agenda,” he said, calling for the talks to unlock finance urgently for climate-vulnerable countries such as Nigeria, which has been hit hard by flooding in recent weeks. “What we want is action now.”

At the small demonstration, led by activists from Africa and Asia, about 50 protesters held up a red banner emblazoned with the words “Kick Big Polluters Out”, and chanted “Polluters out; people in”.

Climate campaigners have pitched themselves at the talks against African governments that believe they should be allowed to use more gas - the least-polluting fossil fuel - to develop their economies and provide power to 600 million Africans who lack access to electricity, at least through this decade.

Lobbyists on the rise

The demonstration coincided with new research released by human rights groups showing that 636 fossil fuel lobbyists are registered to the COP27 climate talks, affiliated with some of the world’s biggest oil and gas firms - both public and private.

The analysis of the United Nations’ provisional list of named attendees, by Corporate Accountability, Corporate Europe Observatory and Global Witness, said the number - out of a total of about 42,400 registered government and civil society delegates - was an increase of more than 25 per cent from COP26.

The groups said 29 countries have fossil fuel representatives among their national delegations at the talks, with the United Arab Emirates - the host of next year’s COP - bringing the most at 70, followed by Russia with 33.

The African nations with fossil fuel or electricity industry executives on their government teams at COP27 include Angola, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

Others come with industry associations and advocacy groups.

“There’s been a lot of lip service paid to this being the so-called African COP, but how are you going to address the dire climate impacts on the continent, when the fossil fuel delegation is larger than that of any African country?“ said Mr Philip Jakpor of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa.