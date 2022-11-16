COP27: Children make their presence felt at climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Eleven-year-old Indian climate activist Licypriya Kangujam’s dogged questioning of Britain’s climate minister, Mr Zac Goldsmith, about the fate of climate activists detained in his country was one of the most striking moments in the COP27 global warming talks so far.

“We need to hold lawmakers accountable for their political decisions,” she later told Reuters.

Among the throngs of men and women in business attire at the COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt this week are children who have travelled from around the world to demand adult leaders take action to protect their futures.

They may be small, but their voices have been some of the loudest in the climate action movement.

“Many children are going to lose their beautiful futures,” Licypriya said. “My generation is already the victims of the climate crisis. I don’t want more future generations to face the same consequences.”

Footage showed Mr Goldsmith smiling incredulously when she told him her age, and then walking away, pursued persistently by the young activist until he found an exit from the conference building.

Licypriya was born in 2011, two years after richer countries first agreed plans to channel up to US$100 billion (S$138 billion) a year to poorer nations by 2020. That target, like several others, has slipped during her lifetime and will not be met until next year.

Countries like India have suffered in the interim. In 2018 and 2019, the state of Odisha, where Licypriya lived, was devastated by climate-fueled cyclones Titli and Fani.

Shortly after, she moved to New Delhi where her “life was completely messed up due to the high air pollution level and heatwave crisis”, she said.

Today, Licypriya is the founder of the Child Movement fighting for climate justice. Her involvement follows prominent youth activist Greta Thunberg, now 19, who led school strikes in Sweden to demand action.