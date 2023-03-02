Controversial Israeli legal reforms spark fears for economy

JERUSALEM - Controversial legal reforms being debated in Israel’s Parliament have sparked fears in the high-tech and financial sectors that foreign investors will be scared off in a blow to growth prospects.

The new legislation has been spearheaded by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which took office in December and is regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history.

It aims to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

The proposals could deal a “severe blow to the economy”, former Bank of Israel governors have warned in the country that dubs itself the “start-up nation”.

Writing recently in the top-selling Yediot Aharonot newspaper, former governors Karnit Flug and Jacob Frenkel acknowledged the situation “is still far from that of countries like Hungary and Poland, and its situation is immeasurably better than that of Turkey”.

“But it is important to understand that there is a connection between seemingly unrelated processes, such as the ability of the judiciary to criticise the government, and confidence in the economy, which affects economic performance.”

Israel’s high-tech sector accounts for some 15 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Key industry figures have played a significant role in the protest movement, which has seen mass rallies in Tel Aviv and other cities.

The judicial reform programme includes a clause which permits parliament to annul decisions by the Supreme Court, which Mr Netanyahu and his far-right allies view as politicised.

‘Corruption and uncertainty’

Some analysts say uncertainties related to the reforms have already triggered a decline in the economy, with the value of the Israeli shekel falling seven per cent against the US dollar since the end of January.

The shekel slumped further after Parliament voted in favour of two clauses at first reading on Feb 21.

This week it was trading at 3.67 shekels (S$1.36) to the US dollar, a four-year low.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was down 5.7 per cent over the past month.

High-tech workers have taken part in the protests, saying the industry will suffer if foreign firms lose confidence in the legal system and democratic principles.