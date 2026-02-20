Contributions for Gaza from Board of Peace members

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 19 - Several foreign dignitaries attending the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza made offers of aid on Thursday. These include:

UNITED STATES: pledges to make a contribution of $10 billion to the border peace, said President Donald Trump

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: pledges $1.2 billion to the Board of Peace, said Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan

QATAR: pledges $1 billion to the Board of Peace, said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

SAUDI ARABIA: pledges $1 billion to the Board of Peace over the next few years, said minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir

INDONESIA: is ready to contribute 8,000 or more troops to an international security force for Gaza, said President Prabowo Subianto

KAZAKHSTAN: is ready to contribute a significant amount of cash directly to the Board of Peace without delay, and is also prepared to supply wheat as part of a food assistance package, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

BAHRAIN: is ready to provide the necessary infrastructure and skills to establish an effective government digital services platform for Gaza, said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

UZBEKISTAN: is ready to help rebuild schools, childcare facilities and hospitals in Gaza, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

EGYPT: will continue its effort to train Palestinian police personnel to maintain security within the strip, said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly

ROMANIA: can help rebuild emergency services, schools and institutions like the police and justice system, said President Nicusor Dan

TURKEY: can contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of the health and education sectors, as well as the training of police, and is prepared to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

MOROCCO: is ready to deploy police officers and train police officers from Gaza and will deploy a military field hospital, said Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita

In addition, KUWAIT said in a statement that it would give $1 billion to the Board of Peace REUTERS