Clashes in Syria's Aleppo deepen rift between government, Kurdish forces

ALEPPO, Syria, Jan 7 - Fierce fighting in Syria's northern city of Aleppo between government forces and Kurdish fighters drove thousands of civilians from their homes on Wednesday, with Washington reported to be mediating a de-escalation.

The violence, and statements trading blame over who started it, signaled that a stalemate between Damascus and Kurdish authorities that have resisted integrating into the central government was deepening and growing deadlier.

Deadly clashes broke out on Tuesday between Syrian government troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

After relative calm overnight, shelling resumed on Wednesday and intensified in the afternoon, Reuters reporters in the city said.

A spokesperson for Aleppo's health directorate told Reuters that four civilians had been killed on Tuesday and more than two dozen wounded on Tuesday and Wednesday. Security sources separately told Reuters that two fighters had also been killed.

The health directorate said there were no civilian fatalities on Wednesday, and that it was not authorized to comment on deaths among fighters.

By Wednesday evening, fighting had subsided, the Reuters reporters said. Ilham Ahmed, who heads the foreign affairs department of the Kurdish administration, told Reuters that international mediation efforts were underway to de-escalate. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the U.S. was mediating.

THOUSANDS OF CIVILIANS FLEE

The directorate for social affairs said on Wednesday night that more than 45,000 people had been displaced from Aleppo city, most of them heading northwest towards the enclave of Afrin.

The Syrian army announced that military positions in the Kurdish-held neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah were "legitimate military targets." Two Syrian security officials told Reuters that they expected a significant military operation in the city.

The government opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee flashpoint neighbourhoods, ferrying them out on city buses.

"We move them safely to the places they want to go to according to their desire or to displaced shelters," said Faisal Mohammad Ali, operations chief of the civil defence force in Aleppo.

The latest fighting has disrupted civilian life in what is a leading Syrian city, closing the airport and a highway to Turkey, halting operations at factories in an industrial zone and paralysing major roads into the city centre.

The Damascus government said its forces were responding to rocket fire, drone attacks and shelling from Kurdish-held neighbourhoods. Kurdish forces said they held Damascus "fully and directly responsible for ... the dangerous escalation that threatens the lives of thousands of civilians and undermines stability in the city."

During Syria's 14-year civil war, Kurdish authorities began running a semi-autonomous zone in northeast Syria, as well as in parts of Aleppo city.

They have been reluctant to give up those zones and integrate fully into the Islamist-led government that took over after ex-President Bashar al-Assad's ousting in late 2024.

Last year, the Damascus government reached a deal with the SDF that envisaged a full integration by the end of 2025, but the two sides have made little progress, each accusing the other of stalling or acting in bad faith.

The U.S. has stepped in as a mediator, holding meetings as recently as Sunday to try to nudge the process forward. Sunday's meetings ended with no tangible progress.

Failure to integrate the SDF into Syria's army risks further violence and could potentially draw in Turkey, which has threatened an incursion against Kurdish fighters it views as terrorists. REUTERS