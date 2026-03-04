Straitstimes.com header logo

CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone, source says

The attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle East following the Feb 28 US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

WASHINGTON – The Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) station at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit on March 2 by a suspected Iranian drone, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on March 3.

There is no indication the station was the target, the source said.

The CIA declined to comment.

The embassy, which is located in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, is among the US sites that have been hit so far in the conflict. Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said the embassy was hit by two drones, which resulted in a limited fire and some material damage.

Washington’s mission in the kingdom subsequently warned Americans to avoid the embassy until further notice “due to an attack” on the facility.

On Tuesday, it canceled routine and emergency US citizen services appointments.

“There is a threat of imminent missile and unmaned aerial vehicle attacks over Dhahran. Do not come to the US Consulate,” the mission said in a security alert. REUTERS

