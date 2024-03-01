China ‘strongly condemns’ deaths during Gaza aid delivery

BEIJING - China said on March 1 that it “strongly condemns” the killing of scores of Palestinians during an aid delivery in the northern Gaza Strip.

“China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“We express our grief for the victims and our sympathies for the injured.”

Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid on Feb 29 in a chaotic incident that the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said killed more than 100 people.

However, there were conflicting reports on how the pre-dawn incident unfolded. The Israeli military said a “stampede” occurred when thousands of Gazans surrounded a convoy of 38 aid trucks, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some people being run over.

“China urges the relevant parties, especially Israel, to cease fire and end the fighting immediately, earnestly protect civilians’ safety, ensure that humanitarian aid can enter, and avoid an even more serious humanitarian disaster,” Ms Mao said. AFP