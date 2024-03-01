China ‘strongly condemns’ deaths during Gaza aid delivery

Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid on Feb 29. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 04:20 PM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 04:20 PM

BEIJING - China said on March 1 that it “strongly condemns” the killing of scores of Palestinians during an aid delivery in the northern Gaza Strip.

“China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“We express our grief for the victims and our sympathies for the injured.”

Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid on Feb 29 in a chaotic incident that the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said killed more than 100 people.

However, there were conflicting reports on how the pre-dawn incident unfolded. The Israeli military said a “stampede” occurred when thousands of Gazans surrounded a convoy of 38 aid trucks, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some people being run over.

“China urges the relevant parties, especially Israel, to cease fire and end the fighting immediately, earnestly protect civilians’ safety, ensure that humanitarian aid can enter, and avoid an even more serious humanitarian disaster,” Ms Mao said. AFP

More On This Topic
UN chief says Gaza killing could require independent investigation
Canada says what happened to Gaza aid convoy is 'a nightmare'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top