China’s Xi is expected in Riyadh as the Middle East looks beyond America

RIYADH – Two months after snubbing US President Joe Biden’s pleas for oil, Saudi Arabia is rolling out the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart, Mr Xi Jinping.

Mr Xi will visit Saudi Arabia from Dec 7 to 9, when he will take part in a regional summit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Arab leaders, the kingdom’s SPA state news agency said on Tuesday. Energy and infrastructure deals will top the agenda, according to two people briefed on the plans.

China has yet to confirm: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing that she had no information about the trip.

While Mr Xi has his own problems that might explain any potential no-show, having faced recent protests against his zero-Covid policy and the death of former leader Jiang Zemin, Saudi expectations are of a summit that will showcase the Gulf’s deepening ties with Beijing. That fact alone underlines just how far US-Saudi relations have sunk.

“This visit is the culmination or crowning of a deep strengthening in relations over the last few years,” said Mr Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator and advisory board member for the kingdom’s Neom megaproject. “The US is concerned about this but cannot slow this already strong relationship down.”

A low point in US-Saudi ties came in October when Mr Biden accused Riyadh of allying with Russia on oil production cuts, and vowed “consequences”. However, relations have been fraying for some time as the US shifts its global focus to its competition with China.

It has been a decade since the US was Riyadh’s biggest trading partner. In that time, not only has China leapfrogged America, but so too have India and Japan. Total US-Saudi trade shrank from some US$76 billion (S$103 billion) in 2012 to US$29 billion in 2021.

That’s in part because the US shale industry means it no longer imports much Middle East oil. China is Saudi Arabia’s top crude customer now – and regional oil exporters will be keen for information on China’s plans for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

‘It’s about alternatives’

Yet, Washington has also riled Saudis with its attempts – now all but dead – to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, a regional Saudi rival, while Riyadh’s powerful alliance with Russia and other oil exporters in Opec+ is another point of friction.

“For the Arab states, it’s about alternatives, in all possible ways. It’s high time we stopped seeing this as being purely about economic and commercial relations,” said Ms Cinzia Bianco, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, who focuses on the Gulf. “For the Arab states, it’s about alternatives, in all possible ways.”

Beijing has been picking up some of that economic and political slack.

In the past six months, Janes IntelTrak Belt & Road Monitor reported a surge of activity across the Middle East by US-blacklisted telecoms firm Huawei Technologies; that State Grid Corporation of China was looking at investment opportunities in regional electricity transmission and distribution; and Saudi Arabia and China agreed to coordinate their investments in Belt and Road Initiative participating nations.

Talks on a free trade agreement between China and the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council are entering a “final stage”, China’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Zhang Mingyi said in November. He even mentioned a memorandum on moon exploration signed with the United Arab Emirates.

Gulf states view the US as an increasingly unreliable partner and “want to capitalise on a new global multipolar landscape that presents fresh opportunities”, said Ms Elham Fakhro, a research fellow at Exeter University’s Centre for Gulf Studies. In doing so, they might “strengthen their own bargaining power with the United States”, she said.