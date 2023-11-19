China confirms visits from ministers of Arab, Islamic countries

BEIJING – Ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China on Nov 20 and 21, China’s state broadcaster CCTV cited the Foreign Ministry as saying on Nov 19.

The ministry said China would discuss with these foreign ministers ways to promote the cooling of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the protection of civilians and a just settlement of the Palestinian question.

The officials visiting are from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, according to the ministry. REUTERS