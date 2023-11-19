China confirms visits from ministers of Arab, Islamic countries

China said it would discuss with the foreign ministers ways to promote the cooling of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

BEIJING – Ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China on Nov 20 and 21, China’s state broadcaster CCTV cited the Foreign Ministry as saying on Nov 19.

The ministry said China would discuss with these foreign ministers ways to promote the cooling of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the protection of civilians and a just settlement of the Palestinian question.

The officials visiting are from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, according to the ministry. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China says outlook worrisome as conflict spreads in Middle East: State media
With Israel-Hamas war, Russia and China hope to turn tables on US

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top