China ambassador to Israel found dead, Israel ministry confirms

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was appointed to the post in February.
Published
19 min ago
Updated
5 min ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday (May 17), an Israeli police spokesman said.

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy’s website.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” the spokesman said.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes. 

