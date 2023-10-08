‘Children were terrified’: Families in Israel flee airstrikes or hide from gunmen

JERUSALEM - Israeli citizens, barricaded in their homes in towns near the Gaza Strip, called in to television stations as Palestinian gunmen crossed the border into Israel and invaded their communities on Saturday morning. The Israelis spoke in whispers as they pleaded desperately for help.

One woman named Doreen told Israel’s Channel 12 that militants were in her house in Nahal Oz, a small rural community, and that she was hiding in a safe room.

“My husband is holding the door of the bomb shelter,” she said. “Now they’re shooting sprays of bullets at the bomb shelter’s window. Sprays. And my three children are here with me.”

On the other side of the border in Gaza, Ms Jamila Al-Zanin, 39, tried to distract her own three children as they fled their home and drove south.

“The children were terrified. As we drove down, they were looking left and right, everywhere there were explosions and booms,” she said. “They were hysterical.

“This is the first time in our history something like this has happened,” she added, referring to the Palestinian attack.

Panic, disbelief and fear rippled throughout Israel and Gaza as Palestinian militants on Saturday morning caught Israel off guard with a broad and coordinated assault – reaching 22 Israeli towns and army bases and abducting civilians and soldiers. They fired thousands of rockets that reached as far away as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

By late Saturday evening, gunfights were still raging in the south between Palestinian militants and the Israeli military, which sent fighter jets to attack targets in Gaza. At least 250 Israelis had been reported dead and more than 1,400 wounded, Israeli officials said.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 234 Palestinians had been killed in either gunbattles or airstrikes, and more than 1,600 injured.

As world leaders condemned the attacks – and questions arose about how Israeli intelligence had been so surprised – ordinary citizens tried to make sense of what was happening.

In Sderot, an Israeli city close to the Gaza border, videos and photographs verified by The New York Times showed multiple casualties and the taking of civilian hostages.

Mike and Adele Rubin, a couple in their 90s, were huddled in their home in Sderot with their doors locked, watching reports on television about gunbattles unfolding in the streets not far away. They couldn’t hear the gunfire because of the noise from sirens warning of incoming rocket fire and from Israeli fighter jets flying to bomb targets in Gaza.

“I don’t think anybody can describe what’s happening,” Mr Rubin said by telephone. “From what we heard on television,” he added, “a building about 150m from our house” had come under attack.