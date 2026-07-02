Straitstimes.com header logo

Cathay Pacific to resume Middle East flights

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cathay suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh at the end of February after the war broke out.

Cathay suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh at the end of February after the war broke out.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Cathay Pacific will resume daily flights to Dubai and four weekly flights to Riyadh from Sept 1, after suspending them since February due to the Middle East conflict.
  • The airline will restart freighter services to Riyadh from Aug 1 and has increased fuel surcharges due to rising oil prices.
  • Resumption plans follow signs of diplomacy between the US and Iran.

AI generated

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific announced on July 2 that it will resume flights to the Middle East, as the United States and Iran signal that efforts to end the war remain viable.

Following the two sides’ indirect discussions in Doha on July 1, US President Donald Trump, as well as mediators Qatar and Pakistan, offered signs that diplomacy was holding, despite exchanges of fire this week.

Cathay suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh at the end of February after the war broke out.

The airline has raised fuel surcharges several times as the conflict has driven up oil prices.

It said on July 2 that it would resume daily passenger flights to Dubai and four-times weekly passenger flights to Riyadh from Sept 1.

Freighter services to Riyadh will resume from Aug 1.

“Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East prior to the resumption dates,” the company said. AFP

More on this topic
How to plan a trip amid the Middle East conflict, according to travel experts
Far from home: How Singaporeans journeyed back from the Middle East amid ongoing conflict
See more on

Aviation/Aerospace sector

Airlines

Middle East

Iran war

Hong Kong

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.