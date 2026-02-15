Straitstimes.com header logo

Canada wants Iran government change, increases sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand was speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Canadian Minister Anita Anand seeks Iran regime change, refusing diplomatic ties. Canada sanctioned seven Iranians over human rights.
  • US military prepares for potential "sustained, weeks-long operations" against Iran if President Trump orders an attack.
  • President Trump embraced Iran government change, sending a second aircraft carrier to the region, Reuters reported.

TORONTO - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada wants a change of government in Iran but would not say whether it would support a US military strike, the Globe and Mail reported on Feb 14.

“We will not open diplomatic relationships with Iran unless there is a regime change. Period,” Ms Anand told the Globe and Mail in an interview in Germany, where she is attending the Munich Security Conference.

Canada has particularly poor relations with Iran and cut off diplomatic ties in 2012.

Ms Anand on Feb 14 announced further sanctions against seven individuals who are connected with the Iranian government and said Canada’s focus in the region is on the repression of human rights.

The US military is preparing for

the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran

if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two US officials told Reuters, in what could become a far more serious conflict than previously seen between the countries.

On Feb 13, Mr Trump

embraced potential government change in Iran

as the Pentagon sent a second aircraft carrier to the region. REUTERS

