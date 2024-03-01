Canada says what happened to Gaza aid convoy is 'a nightmare'

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 05:03 AM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 05:03 AM

OTTAWA - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday said the deaths of dozens of people waiting for an aid convoy in Gaza was "a nightmare" and called for an end to fighting in the enclave.

Gaza health authorities said more than 100 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces. Israel challenged the death toll and said many of the victims were run over by aid trucks.

"When it comes to what happened in Gaza today ... I must say I think this is a nightmare," Joly told reporters in Ottawa. "We need to make sure that international aid is sent into Gaza and that people are protected when they go and get that aid." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top