Canada says time is running out for humanitarian pause in Gaza

Damaged residential buildings are seen in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, near Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri
OTTAWA - Canada's foreign minister on Monday reiterated a call for a humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza, and said there is little time left to get Canadians and hostages out while delivering badly needed aid.

"Four hundred Canadians are trapped in Gaza, they are living in fear and despair... And that is why we need humanitarian pauses, a humanitarian truce, in Gaza," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the text of a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto.

"Time is running out. We need an agreement from all parties to get foreign nationals out, including Canadians. To release all hostages. And to allow food, fuel and water into Gaza," she said. REUTERS

