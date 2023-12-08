Canada orders landmark emissions cuts of up to 38% for fossil fuel firms

OTTAWA – Canada will require its oil and gas industry to cut emissions to 35 per cent to 38 per cent below 2019 levels in six years in what the government is calling a historic first for a major fossil-fuel producing country.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault announced the long-promised oil and gas emissions cap on Dec 7 at the COP28 summit in Dubai, a policy likely to inflame tensions with conservative leaders of western provinces that are home to the bulk of the industry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will implement a cap-and-trade system to achieve the cuts. It will set a legal limit on the sector’s emissions and then allow companies to buy and trade a limited number of emissions allowances or permits. Companies that reduce emissions will be able to sell more permits, thereby rewarding those who innovate to cut pollution.

“There is no future for this industry unless they decarbonize,” Mr Guilbeault said in an interview.

Producers will be allowed the flexibility to emit up to a level of about 20 per cent to 23 per cent below 2019 levels through the ability to buy carbon offsets or pay into a fund that promotes decarbonisation in the sector if their emissions exceed the cap.

The cap will go down over time until Canada’s economy reaches net-zero in 2050. Dec 7’s announcement is a framework that lays out the plan, with more details to be released in draft regulations in the middle of next year, Mr Guilbeault said. Those regulations will narrow down an exact emissions target for 2030, he said.

Industry reaction

The Pathways Alliance, a group of six Canadian oil-sands producers, laid out a plan two years ago to lower emissions by 22 million tonnes a year by 2030. The government’s new target, then, leaves as little as 12 million tonnes of reductions for the remainder of the oil and gas industry to achieve.

The emissions cap policy “is in line with what the industry said is doable,” said Dr Sara Hastings-Simon, an associate professor in the department of earth, energy and environment at the University of Calgary. “If there is pushback on this, that calls into question whether they are really serious and really committed.”

The Pathways Alliance gave a measured response, saying it will take time to review the framework and how it will affect oil-sands operations. Other industry players and officials were more critical of the plan.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the main trade group representing oil and gas companies, said the emissions cap was “effectively a cap on production” that could result in “significant curtailments.” Another trade group, the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors, said the policy would hinder the industry’s ability to attract capital.

The premiers of oil-producing Saskatchewan and Alberta provinces blasted the move by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the measure amounts to a forced cut in production for the province’s most important industry and said there was “no doubt” the matter would end up in court. Ms Smith has already vowed to outright defy other federal energy policies – even threatening to create a provincial corporation that wouldn’t be beholden to federal rules, if necessary.

“If we have to, in some way, create some certainty so that we do not have a production cap, so we do not have our production shut in, we will also be the producer of last resort, whatever that may look like,” Ms Smith said in a press conference from Dubai.

The emissions cap will apply to a broad range of activities related to oil and gas, including oil-sands extraction, conventional oil and gas drilling and the country’s small but growing liquefied natural gas export industry.

Oil sands producers already have their production concentrated in a limited area among a handful of producers that operate mines, oil sands upgraders and well sites, a fact that Pathways argues makes it easier to deploy carbon capture and storage technology.