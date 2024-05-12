Campus Gaza rallies may subside, but experts see possible ‘hot summer of protest’ in US

DENVER – About a dozen students arrested by police clearing a sit-in at a Denver, Colorado, college campus emerged from detainment to cheers from fellow pro-Palestinian protesters, several waving yellow court summons like tiny victory flags and imploring fellow demonstrators not to let their energy fade.

Just how much staying power the student demonstrations over the war in Gaza that have sprung up in Denver and at dozens of universities across the United States will have is a key question for protesters, school administrators and police, with graduation ceremonies being held, summer break coming and high-profile encampments dismantled.

The student protesters passionately say they will continue until administrators meet demands that include permanent ceasefire in Gaza, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting.

Academics who study protest movements and the history of civil disobedience say it’s difficult to maintain the people-power energy on campus if most of the people are gone. But they also point out that university demonstrations are just one tactic in the wider pro-Palestinian movement that has existed for decades, and that this summer will provide many opportunities for the energy that started on campuses to migrate to the streets.

Evolve or fade away

Professor Dana Fisher of American University in Washington and author of several books on activism and grassroots movements has seen some of her own students among protesters on her campus.

She noted the college movement spread organically across the US as a response to police being called onto campus at Columbia University in New York on April 18, when more than 100 people were arrested. Since those arrests, at least 2,600 demonstrators have been detained at more than 100 protests in 39 states and Washington, according to The Appeal, a non-profit news organisation.

“I don’t see enough organisational infrastructure to sustain a bunch of young people who are involved in a movement when they are not on campus,” Prof Fisher said. “Either the movement has to evolve substantially or it can’t continue.”

Following the initial arrests at Columbia, students there occupied a classroom building, an escalation of the protest that led to even more arrests. Similarly in Denver, police on April 26 arrested 45 people at an encampment protest at the Auraria campus – which serves the University of Colorado-Denver, Metropolitan State University and the Community College of Denver.