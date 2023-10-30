Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers

GAZA - Gaza medical chiefs are turning to volunteers to help run an emergency service buckling under Israel's offensive.

Ambulances are struggling to reach bomb sites past rubble-strewn roads and with ever-depleting supplies of fuel.

Medical and emergency staff have worked with little rest and are deploying in the most dangerous areas, witnessing the horror of violent death, terrible injuries and grief.

Gaza's health ministry has called on all trained paramedics to help staff hospitals and call-out teams.

But although dozens have responded the system is still in dire need of more workers, it said.

"I have not gone home since the first day of the war. I shower here, sleep here and eat here," said Mr Loay al-Astal, a volunteer emergency worker in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say Israeli air and artillery strikes have killed more than 8,000 people since Oct 7.

That is when Hamas fighters rampaged through security barriers to kill more than 1,400 Israelis and take more than 200 hostage.

After Israel began ground operations on Friday, many Gaza residents fear the destruction will intensify.

Israel has ordered civilians to leave the northern half of the Gaza Strip for the south.

But it has continued an intense bombardment across the enclave and many people are refusing to leave.

Shelling on Gaza's main north-south road on Monday meant the enclave was all but cut in two, with any attempts to flee south risking bombardment.