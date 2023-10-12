Deadly attack shifts Israel from managing Hamas to destroying it

TEL AVIV – For 16 years, Israeli governments worked to manage the Hamas leaders in Gaza, not topple them.

The militant group rejected Israel’s existence and engaged in violence, but kept order over the territory. Hamas was better than chaos.

The carnage last weekend, when Hamas militants killed hundreds of Israeli civilians after a sophisticated breach of the border fence, has shifted official views.

Now, the aim is to destroy the organisation’s military capability and kill its leaders.

Left unsaid in Israel but widely assumed is that, when the war ends, Hamas will no longer rule in Gaza.

In announcing the formation of an emergency unity government on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the Islamic State organisation from the previous decade, saying, “Hamas is ISIS, and we will crush and eliminate it just as the world crushed and eliminated ISIS.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht, a military spokesman, told reporters on Thursday: “Right now, we are focused on taking out their senior leadership, not only the military but also their government leadership.”

‘Mowing lawn’

This is a change from the previous military policy of occasional invasions, harsh but limited, sometimes referred to as “mowing the lawn”, meaning a task to which one is required to return repeatedly.

Any operation against the militant group is destined to result in more civilian deaths and raise diplomatic dilemmas.

Turkey has already signalled a shift away from the intense diplomacy that was under way to normalise ties with Israel after years of estrangement.

Rulers from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates could follow if public opinion in their countries turns increasingly hostile to Israel.

A former top military officer who remains in close touch with the army, speaking on condition of anonymity, said when the war ends, Israel may set up a temporary military regime and hand Gaza over to some international force.

The head of the opposition, Mr Yair Lapid, who did not join the new government with Mr Gantz, said this week on French television: “The endgame is there will be no Hamas in Gaza.”

His goal, he said, is for the Palestinian Authority, which holds power in the West Bank and recognises Israel, would take over.

Requests for comment from the prime minister’s office and the defence minister were not immediately answered.