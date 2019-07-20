Britain warns of 'serious consequences' if Iran does not release British tanker

DUBAI (WASHINGTON POST) - Britain warned of "serious consequences" if Iran fails to release a British tanker that was forcibly seized by Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, but Iranian leaders signaled that the vessel was seized as payback amid widening disputes with the West over sanctions.

The spokesman of Iran's Guardian Council, Mr Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, was quoted as saying on Friday's (July 19) interdiction of the Stena Impero tanker was "reciprocal action" in response to Britain holding an Iranian vessel in the Mediterranean.

Mr Kadkhodaei's remarks, carried by Iran's Fars news agency, also denounced the "illegitimate economic war" on Iran, an apparent reference to international sanctions.

The Guardian Council, a powerful group that oversees internal matters such as elections, rarely comments on international affairs. But its declarations about the tanker seizure possibly reflect the views of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and a willingness by Iran's rulers to step up the brinkmanship.

Earlier, Iran said the Stena Impero tanker, with 23 crew members aboard, had been detained on the grounds that it failed to stop after colliding with a fishing vessel.

Britain said it was not considering a military solution to the tanker's seizure, noting a possible response that would be "considered but robust". The government urged all British shipping to stay away from the strategic Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of Persian Gulf - the route for a fifth of the world's oil.

'We are not looking at military options. We are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve this situation," said Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. However, he added, "there will be serious consequences if we are not able to resolve it quickly."

The seizure of the Stena Impero, a British flagged ship, is the most serious in a string of recent incidents involving harassment and attacks on shipping in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, and suggests Iran is prepared to go to new lengths in its quest to resist harsh new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

In this instance, the ship was apparently seized in fulfillment of Iranian threats to retaliate for the detention earlier this month by Britain's navy of an Iranian supertanker near Gibraltar on the grounds that it was violating European Union sanctions on Syria.

On Friday, the Gibraltar Supreme Court granted local authorities the right to continue to detain the Iranian tanker, the Grace 1, for another 30 days as investigations continue into the destination of the oil it was carrying.

Hours later, the Stena Impero was surrounded by four speedboats and a helicopter before it was forced to change course and head towards Iranian waters, according to British officials and the ship's operators. None of the 23 crew are British, said Mr Hunt. The ship's operator said they are mostly Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino.

Iran's foreign minister, Mr Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the interception of the Iranian tanker off Gibraltar "piracy".

"Our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold int'l rules," he wrote in a tweet on Saturday (July 20), calling on Britain to "cease being an accessory" to US sanctions against Iran.

A second ship, the Mesdar, was also intercepted by speedboats at around the same time but allowed to continue on its journey, according to reports in Iran's state-run media.

The Stena Impero is now being held at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency. Fars quoted port officials as saying the tanker had damaged a fishing boat then refused to respond to appeals from the boat to stop and offer assistance, in violation of maritime laws.

The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, made no mention of an accident. It reported that the ship was detained because it had switched off its GPS systems, was sailing on the wrong side of the water way and was polluting the seas by dumping oil.

"Yesterday's action in the Gulf shows worrying signs Iran may be choosing a dangerous path of illegal and destabilizing behaviour after Gibraltar's LEGAL detention of oil bound for Syria," Mr Hunt said on Twitter.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said on Friday the interception of the British ship proved his repeated assertions that Iran is "nothing but trouble".

"It goes to show you I was right," he said, adding, "it's not American, it's U.K . . . Let's see what happens."

Mr Hunt spoke on the phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday night, and British and US officials were in touch throughout the night, according to US and British officials.

The British government asked Mr Pompeo to hold back from public comments that might further inflame the situation, while London tried to resolve the crisis through diplomacy, according to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

The interceptions signal a wider escalation by Iran in its two-month-old campaign of threats and attacks against US and allied warships and commercial shipping in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, as Teheran seeks to push back against the Trump administration's imposition of tough new sanctions. Iran has denied US allegations that it is responsible for most of the attacks.

The new tensions coincide with the arrival in the region of US naval reinforcements aimed at securing the safety of shipping in the area. Among the US warships that have arrived in the region is the USS Boxer, which on Thursday (July 18) destroyed an Iranian drone that had approached dangerously close, according to Mr Trump and the Pentagon.

Iran however refuted that the drone had been brought down and on Friday broadcast footage of a warship that it claimed was the Boxer to demonstrate that the drone was still functional.

A different US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation said the US military has surveillance aircraft in the region watching what is happening. Naval Forces Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, has been in contact with commercial US ships in the region.