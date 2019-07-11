Britain says three Iranian boats tried to block its ship in Gulf

LONDON/GENEVA (REUTERS) - Three Iranian vessels attempted to block the passage of a ship, the British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz, but withdrew after warnings from a British warship, the British government said on Thursday (July 11).

Iran denied the incident occurred.

"HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away," a British government representative said in a statement.

The incident happened almost a week after British Royal Marines boarded an Iranian tanker, Grace 1, off Gibraltar and seized it on suspicion that it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

"We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region," the British government representative added.

Earlier, US officials said five boats believed to belong to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards approached the British oil tanker in the Gulf and asked it to stop in Iranian waters.

The Guards rejected this.

The Guards' Navy said in a statement carried by the semi-official Fars news agency that their patrol boats were carrying out normal duties.

"In the past 24 hours there has been no encounter with foreign ships including English ships," the statement said.

Tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies have risen sharply since Washington stepped up economic sanctions against Iran and moved to bring its oil exports to zero as part of a "maximum pressure" policy to make Iran halt actions the US says has undermined regional security.