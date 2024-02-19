Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel, Israel's foreign minister says

Israel has accused Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of trivialising the Holocaust. PHOTO: REUTERS
JERUSALEM - Israel's foreign minister on Feb 19 said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not welcome in Israel until he takes back his comments likening the war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War II.

"We will not forget nor forgive. It is a serious anti-semitic attack. In my name and the name of the citizens of Israel - tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Brazil's ambassador, according to a statement from Mr Katz's office.

Israel has accused Mr Lula of trivialising the Holocaust and causing offense to the Jewish people, and Mr Katz had summoned the Brazilian ambassador for a reprimand over the remarks. REUTERS

