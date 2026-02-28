Brazilian government condemns strikes on Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 - The Brazilian government on Saturday condemned US-Israel attacks on Iranian targets and expressed grave concern over the military action.

"The attacks occurred amid a negotiation process between the parties, which is the only viable path to peace, a position traditionally defended by Brazil in the region," the government said in a statement.

The Brazilian government appealed to all parties to respect international law and exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating hostilities and protect civilians.

Its embassies in the region are monitoring developments, with particular attention to Brazilian communities in affected countries, according to the statement. REUTERS