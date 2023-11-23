Boycott campaigns over Gaza war hit Western brands in some Arab countries

CAIRO – On a recent evening in Cairo, a worker cleaned tables at an empty McDonald’s restaurant. Branches of other Western fast-food chains in the Egyptian capital also appeared deserted.

All had been hit by a largely spontaneous, grassroots boycott campaign over Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on Oct 7.

Western brands are feeling the impact in Egypt and Jordan, and there are signs the campaign is spreading in some other Arab countries, including Kuwait and Morocco. Participation has been uneven, with only minor effects seen in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Some of the companies the campaign is directed at are perceived to have taken pro-Israeli stances, and some are alleged to have financial ties to Israel or investments there.

As the campaign has started to spread, boycott calls being circulated on social media have expanded to list dozens of companies and products, prompting shoppers to shift to local alternatives.

In Egypt, where there is little chance of people taking to the streets because of security restrictions, some see the boycott as the best or only way to make their voices heard.

“I feel that even if I know this will not have a massive impact on the war, this is the least we can do as citizens of different nations so we don’t feel like our hands are covered in blood,” said 31-year-old Cairo resident Reham Hamed, who is boycotting US fast-food chains and some cleaning products.

In Jordan, pro-boycott residents sometimes enter McDonald’s and Starbucks branches to encourage scarce customers to take their business elsewhere. Videos have circulated of what appear to be Israeli troops washing clothes with well known detergent brands that viewers are urged to boycott.

“No one is buying these products,” said Mr Ahmad al-Zaro, a cashier at a large supermarket in the capital Amman where customers were choosing local brands instead.

In Kuwait City, a tour of seven branches of Starbucks, McDonald’s and KFC on Nov 21 saw them nearly empty.

In Rabat, the capital of Morocco, a worker at a Starbucks branch said the number of customers had dropped off significantly this week. The worker and the company gave no figures.

McDonald’s said in a statement in October that it was “dismayed” by disinformation regarding its position on the conflict, and that its doors were open to all. Its Egyptian franchise has underlined its Egyptian ownership and pledged 20 million Egyptian pounds (S$867,000) in aid to Gaza.

Asked for comment, Starbucks referred to a statement on its website about its operations in the Middle East that was updated in October. The statement said the company was a non-political organisation and dismissed rumours that it had provided support to the Israeli government or army.

Starbucks, which earlier in November reported record revenues for the fourth quarter, said it had nothing further to share on its business.