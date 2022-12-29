Border security discussed at landmark Syrian-Turkish talks: Turkish official

ANKARA - Syrian and Turkish defence ministers have held landmark talks in Moscow which discussed issues including border security, a senior Turkish official said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the highest-level encounter reported between the two sides since the start of the Syrian war more than a decade ago.

Turkey has played a major part in the conflict, backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s opponents and sending troops into the north.

The meeting underlines thawing ties between the foes.

The rapprochement, brought about with encouragement from Mr Assad’s most powerful ally Russia, could reshape the war.

But obstacles include the fate of rebel fighters backed by Turkey and that of millions of civilians, many of whom fled to the Turkish border to escape Mr Assad’s rule.

The Turkish official described the meeting as “positive”.

That echoed a Syrian defence ministry statement issued after the meeting, which was also attended by the Russian defence minister and the Syrian and Turkish intelligence chiefs, who have met repeatedly in recent months.

“It was discussed how the Turkish side can act jointly against terrorist organisations such as (the Kurdish) YPG and Daesh in order to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and the fight against terrorism,” the Turkish official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

“It was emphasised that Turkey’s priority is border security.”

Badran Jia Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led autonomous administration of northern Syria, said he expects “a new phase of deals and plans ... hostile to the interests of Syrians” to develop from the meetings.

Speaking to Reuters, he expressed concern this would “strike the gains made by our people in northern and eastern Syria”.

Turkey has mounted three incursions into northern Syria largely aimed at the Syrian Kurdish group the YPG, which established autonomy over much of the north as the war began in 2011.

Turkey views the YPG as a national security threat because of its ties to the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and has been threatening another incursion since a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul last month.

Both Russia and the United States, which has partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in fighting Islamic State in Syria, have objected to this.