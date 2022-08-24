Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq

AL-AGHAWAT, IRAQ (AFP) - Younes Ajil turns on the tap in his home but nothing comes out: Dozens of villages are without running water in drought-hit Iraq, surviving on sporadic tanker-truck deliveries and salty wells.

For everything from drinking to bathing and washing dishes and clothes, Ajil and his eight children wait at their home in Al-Aghawat for trucked-in water from the Diwaniyah provincial authorities once or twice a week.

In burning summer temperatures that at times approach 50 degrees Celsius, he said he hasn't bathed for four days.

"Even if there were daily deliveries, there would not be enough water," the 42-year-old said.

Iraq is known in Arabic as the Land of the Two Rivers, but it has seen water levels on the once mighty Tigris and Euphrates plummet.

The Euphrates, which passes through Diwaniyah province, has visibly contracted in recent months, with some of the river's weaker branches drying up.

Governor Zouheir al-Shaalan said "around a third" of his province has problems accessing water, with more than 75 villages affected.

Ajil has dug a well, but the water is salty.

"We mix that with the water from the trucks and make do," he told AFP.

Climate migration

Local children cry out and run towards an orange water truck as it drives up the dirt road in their village.

One person fills a tall white tank, climbing on top of it to hold the truck's hose as water gushes out, while others wait to fill smaller tanks or even cooking pots.

Children splash gleefully in a rusting old fridge that has been laid on the ground as a cramped, makeshift tub.

The UN classifies Iraq as the world's fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.