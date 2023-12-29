Body of US-Israeli woman is held in Gaza, says kibbutz

JERUSALEM - A US-Israeli woman seized in the Oct 7 Hamas attack was killed on the same day and her body remains in the Gaza Strip, her kibbutz community said on Dec 28.

Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, had been thought to be the oldest woman among the hostages still held in Gaza.

Her community of Nir Oz said that Haggai was “murdered in the massacre”, and that her body remains in the Palestinian territory.

The announcement on Dec 28 by the kibbutz follows confirmation on Dec 23 that her husband, Gad Haggai, was also killed on Oct 7.

“The bodies of both are still in the custody of Hamas,” the community said, without elaborating.

The couple were among some 250 people taken hostage from Israeli border communities and military posts.

More than 100 of those abducted have since been freed, while 129 are still being held in Gaza – 23 bodies among them.

Mr Ahl Haggai, the couple’s son, said that in a final phone call his mother told a paramedic that she and her husband had both been wounded.

“The only evidence we have... is a video of my dad on the back of a truck, laying down injured,” Mr Ahl Haggai told AFP earlier this month.

“She’s nowhere to be found,” he said, with only his mother’s glasses recovered from the kibbutz.

Israelis have held frequent rallies to highlight the plight of the remaining hostages, with hundreds marching to parliament on Dec 28.

“Bring them home!” they chanted in Jerusalem, an AFP journalist reported.