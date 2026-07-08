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Body of Iran’s Khamenei arrives in Iraq before procession: State media

The coffin of Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is carried from a plane after arriving in Najaf, Iraq, on July 7.

NAJAF, Iraq - The body of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei arrived at Najaf international airport in Iraq on the night of July 7, Iraqi state media reported, ahead of funeral processions in the country’s holy cities which are home to the shrines most revered by Shia Muslims.

Iran began six days of public funeral ceremonies for Khamenei on July 4, including a dedicated day to neighbouring Iraq – a Shia powerhouse with close ties to Tehran.

Khamenei, killed on the first day of the Middle East war in US-Israeli strikes, will be buried on July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad in north-east Iran.

Iraqi state TV broadcasted the arrival of the Mahan Air flight that brought Khamenei’s coffin to Najaf airport, where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had arrived shortly before to attend the official Iraqi ceremony.

Iraqi officials and senior politicians, including Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, were also there to receive the remains of the late supreme leader.

Iranian commander Esmail Qaani, who heads the foreign operations branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, known as the Quds Force, was also present.

At the airport, red carpets stretched across the terminal’s floor, with large posters displaying Islamic calligraphy and a portrait of Khamenei.

The Iraqi government declared July 8 a public holiday with processions set to begin at 6am in the holy city of Najaf.

In Najaf, mourners started arriving at least a day in advance for a 6km procession that should culminate at the majestic shrine of Imam Ali – the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law and the first Shia Imam.

The city’s main streets have been draped with welcoming banners and large portraits of the late leader.

Mohammed al-Bayati, 30, who travelled for hours to Najaf, told AFP “this is an opportunity that cannot be missed”.

He added that he came to attend “the funeral of the figure who challenged the power of America and Israel”.

After Najaf, Khamenei’s body will be flown to Karbala, around 60km north, for another procession ending at the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas. AFP