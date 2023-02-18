Ghana footballer Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey quake rubble

HATAY, Turkey – Former Ghana international Christian Atsu was found dead on Saturday under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

His manager in Turkey, Mr Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble of luxury flats that crumbled in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Mr Uzunmehmet told DHA.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce to everyone the body of Christian Atsu was found this morning,” his Ghana agent Nana Sechere tweeted.

Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs said it had “received the unfortunate news”.

“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the ministry said in a statement.

Midfielder Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Turkey’s Super Lig on Feb 5, hours before the quake struck.

“There are no words to describe our sadness,” tweeted his Turkish top-flight club.

‘Special person’

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”

Earlier in his career, he spent four seasons at Chelsea, mostly out on loan, before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017.