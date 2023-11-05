Blinken makes unannounced visit to West Bank, meets Palestinian leader Abbas as Gaza war rages

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - US top diplomat Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday.
He met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as he continues a tour of the region amid spiralling tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.
Mr Blinken and Mr Abbas met in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital. The two met for about an hour but did not address the media.
Mr Abbas told Mr Blinken there should be an immediate ceasefire and that aid should be allowed into Gaza, according to spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.
Mr Blinken said the US was committed to getting aid into Gaza and restoring essential services there, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a read-out of the meeting.
“The secretary also expressed the commitment of the United States to working towards the realisation of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Mr Miller said.
This is Mr Blinken’s second visit to the region since Hamas fighters launched an attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.
Israel says the gunmen killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage.
Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip has killed around 9,800 people, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.
Gaza’s future
Mr Blinken has so far rebuffed calls for a ceasefire from Arab officials on Saturday.
On Friday, he appealed, unsuccessfully, to Israel for more limited pauses to the fighting.
As well as seeking to ensure the conflict does not spread in the region, Mr Blinken is trying to kick-start discussions on how Gaza could be governed after the complete destruction of Hamas that Israel says is its aim.
Mr Blinken has suggested an “effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority” would make the most sense to ultimately run the strip.
But he admitted that other countries and international agencies would likely play a role in security and governance in the interim.
Mr Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has seen its popularity shrivel amid allegations of graft, incompetence and widely hated security cooperation arrangements with Israel.
It is unclear who will succeed the ageing and ailing Mr Abbas, 87, a staunch opponent of Hamas.
Arab world, US split
The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan said on Saturday after meeting Mr Blinken that it was premature to talk about the future of Gaza.
They also called for an immediate ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the strip’s 2.3 million residents.
Mr Blinken argued that a ceasefire would only allow Hamas to regroup.
He is instead trying to convince Israel to agree to location-specific pauses that would allow much-needed aid to be distributed within Gaza.
Sunday’s meeting was Mr Blinken’s second with Mr Abbas since the latest escalation of violence, but the first to take place in the West Bank.
It was not announced ahead of time and Reuters agreed not to publish details of the trip until it was complete due to security concerns.
Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, already at a more than 15-year high in 2023, has surged further since the war began, with more than 170 attacks on Palestinians involving Jewish settlers recorded by the United Nations.
“This has been a serious problem that’s only worsened since the conflict,” Mr Blinken told reporters on Saturday in Amman.
He added that he told Israeli officials on Friday that the perpetrators of such violence must be held accountable.
Israeli minister suspended
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu has been suspended from Cabinet meetings “until further notice”.
The minister had appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza. Mr Eliyahu is from a far-right party in the coalition government.
Asked in a radio interview about a hypothetical nuclear option, Mr Eliyahu replied: “That’s one way.”
His remark made headlines in Arab media and scandalised mainstream Israeli broadcasters.
Neither Mr Eliyahu nor his party leader is in the streamlined ministerial forum running the Gaza war.
They would not have inside knowledge of Israel’s nuclear capabilities – which it does not publicly acknowledge – or the power to activate them.
Rafah evacuations suspended
Evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt were meanwhile suspended since Saturday, two Egyptian security sources and a medical source told Reuters.
One of the security sources and the medical source said the suspension followed an Israeli strike on Friday on an ambulance in Gaza being used to transport injured people.
The Rafah crossing to Egypt’s Sinai peninsula is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel.
Aid trucks were still able to travel into the territory, two of the sources said.
Evacuations began on Nov 1 under an internationally brokered deal aimed at letting some foreign passport holders, their dependants and some wounded Gazans out of the enclave.
Unlike on previous days, the Gazan border authority on Sunday did not publish a list of approved foreign passport holders and their dependants.
Qatar, which has played a major role in facilitating humanitarian aid and hostage release, said it was doing its best to resume the operation of the crucial exit. But Doha said there was no timeline for when the crossing would be re-activated. REUTERS