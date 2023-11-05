Blinken makes unannounced visit to West Bank, meets Palestinian leader Abbas as Gaza war rages

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - US top diplomat Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

He met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as he continues a tour of the region amid spiralling tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.

Mr Blinken and Mr Abbas met in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital. The two met for about an hour but did not address the media.

Mr Abbas told Mr Blinken there should be an immediate ceasefire and that aid should be allowed into Gaza, according to spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Mr Blinken said the US was committed to getting aid into Gaza and restoring essential services there, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a read-out of the meeting.

“The secretary also expressed the commitment of the United States to working towards the realisation of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Mr Miller said.

This is Mr Blinken’s second visit to the region since Hamas fighters launched an attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.

Israel says the gunmen killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip has killed around 9,800 people, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

Gaza’s future

Mr Blinken has so far rebuffed calls for a ceasefire from Arab officials on Saturday.

On Friday, he appealed, unsuccessfully, to Israel for more limited pauses to the fighting.

As well as seeking to ensure the conflict does not spread in the region, Mr Blinken is trying to kick-start discussions on how Gaza could be governed after the complete destruction of Hamas that Israel says is its aim.

Mr Blinken has suggested an “effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority” would make the most sense to ultimately run the strip.

But he admitted that other countries and international agencies would likely play a role in security and governance in the interim.