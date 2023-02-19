Blinken to talk aid, Nordic Nato bid in visit to quake-hit Turkey

MUNICH – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist Ankara as it grapples with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s south-east and neighbouring Syria on Feb 6.

It killed more than 45,000 people and has left over a million people homeless, along with an economic cost expected to run into billions of dollars.

Also topping Mr Blinken’s agenda will be the stalled North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) bids of Sweden and Finland, which Turkey has so far refused to ratify.

Ankara says Stockholm, in particular, has harboured what it calls members of terrorist groups.

Turkey has recently indicated it would approve only Finland.

Mr Blinken will hold bilateral talks on Monday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said sources familiar with the planning.

Since the earthquake, the US has sent a search-and-rescue team to Turkey, medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery, and additional funding of US$85 million (S$114 million) in humanitarian aid, which also covers Syria.

Mr Blinken’s first visit to Turkey as secretary of state has been in the works for some time.

But the trip comes two years after he took office, in stark contrast with some of his predecessors, including Mrs Hillary Clinton and Mr Rex Tillerson, who made the visit within the first three months of their terms.

The delay, analysts say, shows the strained nature of the relationship, which has soured, particularly since 2019 when Ankara acquired Russian missile defence systems.

While the US has praised Turkey for some of its actions during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it remains worried about its close relationship with Moscow, say experts.