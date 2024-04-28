Blinken travels to Saudi as window shrinks on Middle East mega-deal

RIYADH - Washington’s top diplomat will travel to Saudi Arabia on April 28 as the deadline approaches on a landmark – and, analysts say, long-shot – deal that would see the kingdom recognise Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Riyadh comes nearly seven months after the eruption of war in Gaza put the brakes on what was intended as a signature foreign policy achievement for his boss, US President Joe Biden.

It also comes as Americans prepare to vote in November on whether to give 81-year-old Mr Biden a second term, an election process that could scramble what progress has been made on Saudi-Israeli normalisation so far.

In September, before Hamas’s Oct 7 attack on Israel sparked the war, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News that “every day we get closer” to a deal that could also bolster the Washington-Riyadh security partnership.

However, Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s 38-year-old de facto ruler, also said the Palestinian issue was “very important” for Riyadh, adding: “We need to ease the life of the Palestinians.”

As fighting drags on and mediators struggle to lock in a truce, Saudi officials have reiterated their insistence on recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to Washington, told the World Economic Forum in January that normalisation would be impossible without an “irrevocable” pathway towards that state’s creation.

While it is no surprise Saudi Arabia would link ties with Israel to a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “the price for normalisation, especially on the Palestinian front, has certainly gone up,” said Saudi analyst Aziz Alghashian.

“What can be said is that there needs to be something more tangible than theoretical,” he said.

“In other words, more irreversible steps that are clear-cut, rather than just promises.”

The US State Department said that Mr Blinken will discuss “a pathway to an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel”, during talks in Riyadh on April 29 and April 30.

Progress disrupted

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and did not join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords under which Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Morocco, established formal ties with Israel.

During a debate in 2019, Mr Biden vowed to treat Prince Mohammed as a “pariah” over human rights concerns.

But after Mr Biden visited the Saudi city of Jeddah and fist-bumped the crown prince in 2022, his administration actively pursued a Saudi-Israeli deal that would build on the Abraham Accords, a foreign policy win for his predecessor Donald Trump.

The Saudis indicated they would want more than their Gulf peers got, bargaining hard for benefits like US security guarantees and assistance with a civilian nuclear programme with uranium enrichment capacity.