Blinken says 'gaps are narrowing' in talks towards Gaza ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions during a news conference in Cairo with Egypt's foreign minister. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 03:33 AM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 02:38 AM

CAIRO - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 21 the "the gaps are narrowing" in talks in Doha towards an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

“Negotiators continue to work. The gaps are narrowing, and we're continuing to push for an agreement in Doha," Mr Blinken said, at a news conference in Cairo.

"There’s still difficult work to get there. But I continue to believe it's possible.”

“We've closed the gaps, but there are still gaps," he added.

Ahead of visiting Israel on March 22, Mr Blinken said he agreed with Arab foreign minister in Cairo to gather experts in the coming days "to identify the urgent, practical and concrete steps that can and should be taken to increase the flow of assistance."

"Israel needs to do more" on humanitarian aid, Mr Blinken added. REUTERS

