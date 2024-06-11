Blinken says Hamas signal of support for UN-backed Gaza ceasefire deal is ‘hopeful sign’

TEL AVIV/CAIRO – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 11 that a Hamas statement of support for a United Nations resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war was a “hopeful sign”, though word from the militant group’s leadership in the enclave was vital.

Conversations on plans for Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends will continue on the afternoon of June 11 and in the next couple of days, Mr Blinken said in Jerusalem after talks with Israeli leaders.

“It’s imperative that we have these plans.”

Mr Blinken met Israeli officials on June 11 in a concerted push to end the eight-month-old war, a day after US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a ceasefire was approved by the UN Security Council.

Ahead of Mr Blinken’s trip, Israel and Hamas both repeated hardline positions that have undermined previous mediation to end the fighting, while Israel has pressed on with assaults in central and southern Gaza, among the bloodiest of the war.

On June 11, however, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri, who is based outside Gaza, said it accepted the ceasefire resolution and was ready to negotiate over the details, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

He said Hamas accepted the formula stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a swop of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel.

“The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution,” Mr Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Mr Blinken said the Hamas statement was “a hopeful sign”, but definitive word was still needed from the Hamas leadership in Gaza.

“That’s what counts, and that’s what we don’t have yet.”

Israel has said it will agree only to temporary pauses in the war until Hamas is defeated, while Hamas has countered it will not accept a deal that does not guarantee the war will end.

Mr Blinken, speaking to reporters, added that his talks were also addressing day-after plans for Gaza, including security, governance, and rebuilding the shattered enclave.

“We’ve been doing that in consultation with many partners throughout the region. Those conversations will continue... it’s imperative that we have these plans,” he said.