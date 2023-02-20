Blinken pledges long-term aid for Turkey after devastating earthquakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a trip to Turkey that Washington will help Turkey “for as long as it takes” after earthquakes rocked the country two weeks ago, as the authorities carried out wide-scale demolitions of damaged buildings.

The United States has sent a search and rescue team to Turkey, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and additional funding of US$85 million (S$113.6 million) in humanitarian aid that also covers Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said there was no need to wait for a disaster and difficult times to improve relations with the US, speaking after talks with Mr Blinken.

Mr Cavusoglu, alongside Mr Blinken, told a news conference that it was not possible for Turkey to buy US F-16 warplanes with pre-conditions and that he believed the issue can be overcome if the US administration maintains a decisive stance.

“The United States and Turkey do not agree on every issue, but it is a partnership that has withstood against challenges,” Mr Blinken told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria has reached US$185 million, the US State Department has said.

Relations between the Nato allies have been strained since 2019 when Ankara acquired Russian missile defence systems, among other sources of tension between them.

Mr Cavusoglu told reporters he had discussed a planned US$20 billion deal for US F-16 warplanes with Mr Blinken, and said that Turkey would like the US administration to send the formal notification for the F-16s to Congress.

On Monday, rescue work wound down after the Feb 6 earthquakes killed more than 46,000 people in southern Turkey and north-west Syria.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad) said that nearly 13,000 excavators, cranes, trucks and other industrial vehicles had been sent to the quake zone.

The death toll in Turkey had risen to 41,020, Afad said, and it was expected to climb, with some 385,000 apartments in the country known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing.

Among the survivors of the Feb 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are about 356,000 pregnant women who urgently need access to reproductive health services, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) said at the weekend.

The women include 226,000 in Turkey and 130,000 in Syria, about 38,800 of whom will deliver in the next month.